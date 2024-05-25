Govan rips 3-run homer as Baylor tops Florida 5-2 in Gainesville Super Regional to force 3rd game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shaylon Govan hit a three-run home run, RyLee Crandall shut down fourth-seed Florida and Baylor forced a deciding third game in the Gainesville Super Regional with a 5-2 win. The Bears (36-22) and Gators (50-13), who had won 12 straight, meet on Sunday for a berth in the Women’s College World Series. A walk and a single to start off the bottom of the first set the stage for Govan’s blast to left-center off Keagan Rothrock (29-7). Crandall (17-8) scattered five hits and walked two while striking out six. Reagan Walsh led off the Florida second with a home run but Baylor got that back quickly. Taylor Strain scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a single.

