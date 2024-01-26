Götze gives Frankfurt narrow win over struggling Mainz

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany international Mario Götze has scored deep into the second half for Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Mainz 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Götze’s goal separated the sides in a lacklustre clash in Frankfurt and gave the home side its third win in four league games. It remains in sixth place. Mainz is third from bottom without a win in its last eight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.