Götze gives Frankfurt narrow win over struggling Mainz

By The Associated Press
Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff, second from left, challenges for the ball with Mainz's Leandro Barreiro Martins, left, Sepp van den Berg, centre right, and Jonathan Burkhardt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arne Dedert]

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany international Mario Götze has scored deep into the second half for Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Mainz 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Götze’s goal separated the sides in a lacklustre clash in Frankfurt and gave the home side its third win in four league games. It remains in sixth place. Mainz is third from bottom without a win in its last eight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.