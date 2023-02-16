Gottlieb has No. 25 Trojans back on track in second season

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - Southern California coach Lindsay Gottlieb confers with guard Rayah Marshall during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Stanford on Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gottlieb has the 25th-ranked Trojans in a position to end their nine-year NCAA tournament drought. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb has the 25th-ranked Trojans in position to end their nine-year NCAA Tournament drought. USC is in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2016 and one of six teams from the Pac-12 to appear in the rankings. USC visits third-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Trojans’ biggest win this season came on Jan. 15 when they posted a 55-46 victory over the Cardinal, snapping Stanford’s 39-game conference winning streak.

