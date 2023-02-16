Gottlieb has No. 25 Trojans back on track in second season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb has the 25th-ranked Trojans in position to end their nine-year NCAA Tournament drought. USC is in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2016 and one of six teams from the Pac-12 to appear in the rankings. USC visits third-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Trojans’ biggest win this season came on Jan. 15 when they posted a 55-46 victory over the Cardinal, snapping Stanford’s 39-game conference winning streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.