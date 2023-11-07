Gotham’s Juan Carlos Amorós named NWSL coach of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós was named the National Women’s Soccer League coach of the year. Amorós led Gotham to an 8-7-7 regular season record and an appearance in the NWSL championship game on Saturday in San Diego. Gotham will play OL Reign for the title. Amorós sparked Gotham to a remarkable turnaround from last season, when the team finished last in the league with a 4-17-1 record and conceded a league-worst 46 goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.