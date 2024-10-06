Gotham scores four goals in 14-minute span to beat Bay 5-1

Esther González had two goals and an assist in just over four minutes to help Gotham FC earn a 5-1 win over Bay FC. Jenna Nighswonger got things started with a penalty kick, but Asisat Oshoala responded for Bay in the 18th minute. Gotham then scored four unanswered goals in a 14-minute span. González scored twice and Rose Lavelle and Cece Kizer added goals. Temwa Chawinga tied the NWSL single-season goal record with her 18th of the season as the Kansas City Current defeated Racing Louisville 2-0. Aline Gomes scored her first NWSL goal and Manaka Matsukubo added a second as the North Carolina Courage defeated the San Diego Wave 2-1. The Utah Royals beat the Portland Thorns 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.