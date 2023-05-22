Gotham move to top of the NWSL with 4-1 win over OL Reign

SEATTLE (AP) — Gotham FC earned a 4-1 road win against OL Reign on Sunday in National Women’s Soccer League action. Jenna Nighswonger, Lynn Williams, and Taylor Smith scored in the first half as Gotham moved to the top of the standings. The Portland Thorns scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes at home on the way to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.