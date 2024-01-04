Gotham FC signs World Cup veterans Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett

Gotham FC has signed U.S. national team players and World Cup champions Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett through 2026. Lavelle and Sonnett are both midfielders who played for OL Reign last season and were now free agents. Lavelle and Sonnett are the latest high-profile players to join the 2023 NWSL champions in a flurry of offseason moves. Gotham also recently signed national team players Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson.

