Gotham FC expands ownership group on eve of NWSL championship game

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carolyn Tisch Blodgett has joined the ownership group at Gotham FC as the team prepares for the National Women’s Soccer League’s championship match. Tisch Blodgett is the founder and chief executive officer for investment platform Next 3, as well as a strategic advisor to the Tisch Ownership Group of the NFL’s New York Giants. She is leading the investment in Gotham with the backing of the Tisch family, including Giants co-owners Laurie, Jonathan and Steve Tisch. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning is also part of the team’s ownership group.

