Gotham come from two goals behind to draw 3-3 with North Carolina Courage in NWSL

A Midge Purce goal in the 82nd minute helped Gotham complete a comeback draw against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Kerolin had a goal and two assists for the Courage, while rookie Haley Hopkins notched a goal and an assist. Thembi Kgatlana scored in the 64th minute to secure a comeback win for Racing Louisville against the Portland Thorns. Morgan Weaver put Portland up in the first half, with Abby Erceg equalizing for Racing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.