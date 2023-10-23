Gotham advances to NWSL semifinal with 2-0 win over Courage

Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan both scored to give visiting Gotham a 2-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Sunday night in the opening round of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Gotham will head to Portland, Oregon, to take on the Thorns in a semifinal match on Nov. 5. Sheehan’s goal late in the first half was also her first professional goal, as well as Gotham’s first postseason goal. OL Reign will visit the San Diego Wave in the other semifinal.

