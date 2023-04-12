Gorman tiebreaking HR 2nd day in row, Cards top Rockies 7-4
By MICHAEL KELLY The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman watches two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Justin Lawrence during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]
DENVER (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a late tiebreaking home run for the second straight day, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 7-4. Nolan Arenado hit his 139th home run at Coors Field and Tyler O’Neill hit his first home run since opening day. With the score 4-4 in the eighth, Willson Contreras hit a two-out chopper off Justin Lawrence to second baseman Ryan McMahon and reached on an error by first baseman C.J. Cron. Gorman drove a sinker into the left-field seats for his fourth homer and a 6-4 lead.
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Brendan Donovan, left, hugs second baseman Nolan Gorman after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, left, congratulates right fielder Jordan Walker after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. At right is third baseman Taylor Motter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Alec Burleson, left, celebrates with center fielder Tyler O'Neill and right fielder Jordan Walker, right, after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski