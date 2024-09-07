Gordon scores TD, 2-pt conversion in 2nd OT, and No. 16 Oklahoma St. rallies to beat Arkansas 39-31

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II’s 12-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion catch in the second overtime pushed No. 16 Oklahoma State past Arkansas 39-31 on Saturday. Gordon, last season’s Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s best running back, was held to 49 yards on 17 carries. His teammates picked up the slack. Alan Bowman passed for 326 yards and Brennan Presley had 91 yards receiving, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit to win. Arkansas outgained Oklahoma State 648 yards to 385 but made numerous critical mistakes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.