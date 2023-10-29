Gordon runs for 271 yards as Oklahoma State tops Cincinnati 45-13 in Bedlam tune-up

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated Cincinnati 45-13 to win its fourth straight heading into a showdown with rival Oklahoma. Gordon gained at least 100 yards rushing for the fifth straight game and at least 200 for the second straight. He has gained 858 yards from scrimmage the past three games. Leon Johnson III had five catches for 149 yards and Brennan Presley scored two touchdowns for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State is now tied for the conference lead. Cincinnati rushed for 277 yards but did not capitalize and lost their sixth straight.

