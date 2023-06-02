Gordon, Morehouse pitch Texas to 4-2 win over Louisiana at Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Lucas Gordon pitched seven strong innings and Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional. Gordon allowed one run on five hits in seven innings. Zane Morehouse allowed a solo home run in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save. The game was scoreless until a two-out single by Conor Higgs got Louisiana on the board in the sixth inning. The lead proved to be short-lived when Mitchell Daly homered to lead off the bottom of the inning and an RBI single by Porter Brown gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead. Texas added a two-run double by Dylan Campbell in the seventh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.