Gordon McQueen, former Manchester United and Leeds player, dies at 70

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Gordon McQueen has died. He was 70. McQueen’s death was announced via a statement from his family released by Man United. McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021. He began his career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play for English teams Leeds and Manchester United. He also played for Scotland’s national team. McQueen was Britain’s most expensive player when he joined Man United. He won the English league title with Leeds and the FA Cup with Man United. McQueen briefly managed Scottish team Airdrieonians and coached St. Mirren and Middlesbrough after his playing career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.