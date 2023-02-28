Gordon leads Grambling over Bethune-Cookman 66-54

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon scored 22 points to help Grambling defeat Bethune-Cookman 66-54. Gordon added eight rebounds for the Tigers (20-8, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won seven straight. Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Cameron Christon had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Davis led the Wildcats (11-19, 7-10) with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.