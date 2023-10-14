Gordon gains more than 100 yards rushing, receiving; Oklahoma State tops No. 23 Kansas 39-32

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II had 284 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage to help Oklahoma State defeat No. 23 Kansas 39-32. Gordon ran for a career-high 168 yards and caught six passes for a career-best 116 yards. He became the first Oklahoma State player since Gerald Hudson in 1989 to have at least 100 yards rushing and receiving in a game. The Cowboys gained 554 yards to win their second straight after upsetting Kansas State last Friday. Jason Bean passed for career highs of 410 yards and five touchdowns for Kansas. He threw two interceptions.

