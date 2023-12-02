Gordon continues scoring streak at home to earn Newcastle win over Man United in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Anthony Gordon has scored for the fourth straight home game for Newcastle to earn a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. The winger tapped in from close range from Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 55th minute for the only goal of a game Newcastle dominated at St. James’ Park. It ended a run of three victories in a row without conceding for Man United, which was overtaken by Newcastle and dropped to seventh place. Already hit hard by a long list of absentees, Newcastle saw goalkeeper Nick Pope helped off with what appeared a serious leg injury in the 86th minute.

