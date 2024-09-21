Goodwin, Freeman combine at QB to lead Columbia to 31-20 win over Lafayette in Lions’ season opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Goodwin and Cole Freeman each threw for a pair of scores and Columbia opened its season with a 31-20 win over Lafayette on Saturday to give new coach Jon Poppe the win. Goodwin threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Braden Dougherty over the middle less than three minutes into the game and the Lions stayed in front. Goodwin’s 9-yarder to Bryson Canty in the right corner of the end zone led to a 17-9 halftime lead. Goodwin limped off the field in the third quarter and Freeman, a Northwestern transfer, threw TD passes to Ethan Hebb and Canty.

