Gooden’s No. 16 and Strawberry’s No. 18 to be retired by Mets next season

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired by the New York Mets in separate pregame ceremonies next year honoring players who were keys to the team’s last World Series title in 1986. New York will have retired nine numbers of players and managers following the decision, up from four before Steve Cohen bought the team in November 2020. Gooden and Strawberry were integral parts of the 1986 Mets, who went a major league-best 108-54 and beat Boston in a seven-game World Series, then derailed their careers with drug problems.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.