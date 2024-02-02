Goodell reinforces NFL’s gambling policy leading into the week of the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to the league’s 32 teams reinforcing the league’s gambling policies while also noting exceptions with the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. Goodell’s memo said any kind of betting on the Super Bowl is prohibited, including “squares, pools, or similar contests.” Walking through a sportsbook is allowed only if it is to get to an adjacent space that isn’t off limits and there should be no sharing of inside information. Players are allowed to take part in casino games unless they play for the Chiefs or 49ers.

