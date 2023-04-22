Gooch takes 10-shot lead into final round of LIV Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch continued his bogey-free run at the inaugural LIV Australia tournament and shot his second consecutive 10-under 62 to increase his lead to 10 strokes after two rounds at the Grange Golf Club. Gooch had a 36-hole total of 124 going into Sunday’s final round. He led by four strokes after the opening round. As tournament leader the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole in the shotgun-start format and posted four birdies in five holes from the ninth hole. He birdied his final hole at the Grange to take his lead into double digits. There was a six-way tie for second including Brooks Koepka, who shot 65.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.