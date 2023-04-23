Gooch survives mid-round collapse to win LIV Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament at the Grange Golf Club. After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri. Cameron Tringale, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed and British Open champion Cam Smith all finished at 15-under 201 in a tie for third. Chase Koepka undoubtedly made the shot of the day with an ace at the par-3 12th, which was celebrated wildly by several thousand fans lining what was called the ‘watering hole’.

