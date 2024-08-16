Gooch part of 3-way tie at LIV Golf Greenbrier on a day of low scoring

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Talor Gooch, Sebastian Munoz and Jason Kokrak share the lead at 63 in LIV Golf Greenbrier. The course gave up low scores again. Bryson DeChambeau won last year with a 58 in the final round. He was 10 shots worse on Friday with a 68. Gooch was a three-time winner on LIV Golf last year. He hasn’t won this year and is 11th on the points list. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are among those at 64, while the large group at 65 includes Tyrrell Hatton. The 54-man field had 37 players break par. That includes Anthony Kim at 69.

