Gooch claims back-to-back LIV Golf titles with Singapore win
By The Associated Press
Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC hits his shot from the 13th hole during the first round of LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Sentosa, Singapore. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Laberge/LIV Golf]
SINGAPORE (AP) — Talor Gooch became the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles after a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club. Gooch and Garcia shadowed each other for most of the opening two rounds and the final round was no different, with both the American and Spaniard never more than stroke apart as they finished at 17-under 196 to force a playoff. Twice LIV Golf tournament winner Brooks Koepka shot 67 to finish third at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Scott Vincent (67) of Zimbabwe. British Open champion Cam Smith (71) finished in a tie for sixth.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sergio Garcia, center, and Talor Gooch smile on the fifth hole during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Doug DeFelice/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug DeFelice/LIV Golf
Sergio Garcia hits from a bunker on the 12th hole during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman
Scott Vincent watches his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Doug DeFelice/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug DeFelice
Cameron Smith plays his second shot on the third hole during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)