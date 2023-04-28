Gooch backs up Australian win with LIV lead in Singapore
By The Associated Press
Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, hits from the second tee during the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Laberge]
SINGAPORE (AP) — Talor Gooch backed up his Australian LIV win with an eagle on the par-5 18th after a 90-minute rain delay to shoot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the fledgling tour’s Singapore event. Gooch leads British Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Tringale by one stroke at the Sentosa course. Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were another stroke back in a tie for sixth after 66s. Gooch, Smith and Mickelson were in a featured group which started on the first tee in the shotgun-start format of the LIV Tour’s 54-hole tournaments.
Captain Cameron Smith, of Ripper GC, hits from the ninth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason O'Brien
Captain Sergio Garcia, of Fireballs GC, hits on the driving range during the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman
Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC hits his shot from the 13th hole during the first round of LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Sentosa, Singapore. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Laberge/LIV Golf
Charles Howell III of Crushers GC hits his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Sentosa, Singapore. (Doug DeFelice/LIV Golf via AP)