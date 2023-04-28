Gooch backs up Australian win with LIV lead in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Talor Gooch backed up his Australian LIV win with an eagle on the par-5 18th after a 90-minute rain delay to shoot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the fledgling tour’s Singapore event. Gooch leads British Open champion Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Tringale by one stroke at the Sentosa course. Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were another stroke back in a tie for sixth after 66s. Gooch, Smith and Mickelson were in a featured group which started on the first tee in the shotgun-start format of the LIV Tour’s 54-hole tournaments.

