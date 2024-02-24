Gonzalez has late birdie surge to win PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina has his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions. Gonzales ran off four straight birdies on the back nine in Morocco. Two closing pars gave him a 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Bjorn. Gonzalez got into the field from being one of the leading players on the European Legends Tour last year. Now he’s $320,000 richer and has PGA Tour Champions membership. Angel Cabrera tied for 27th. The two-time major champion was playing the PGA Tour Champions for the first time since he got out of prison last summer for gender violence.

