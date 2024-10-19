Gonzales throws for a program-record 620 yards, 5 TDs to lead Western Carolina over Furman 52-20

GREENVIEW, S.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw five touchdown passes and a program-record 620 yards to lead Western Carolina to a 52-20 victory over Furman. Gonzales completed 35 of 55 passes and connected with Isaiah Johnson, De’Andre Tamarez, Zion Booker and Branson Adams for scores. Johnson caught six passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns. Booker and Boyd each broke 100 yards receiving for the Catamounts (4-3, 3-0 Southern Conference). Gonzales surpassed David Rivers, who threw for 474 yards against Wofford in 2000. Trey Hedden threw two touchdown passes for Furman (2-5, 1-2).

