Gonzales throws 5 TD passes, Western Carolina routs East Tennessee State, 58-7

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw five touchdown passes, three in the third quarter, to power FCS No. 21 Western Carolina to a 58-7 rout of East Tennessee State in the Blue Ridge Border Battle. The Buccaneers grabbed a first-quarter lead when they answered Richard McCollum’s opening 32-yard field goal with a 3-yard touchdown run from Trey Foster to take a 7-3 lead with 7:46 left to play in the first quarter.

