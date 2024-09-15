Gonzales, special teams lead Western Carolina in 24-17 comeback win over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give Western Carolina the lead with just under four minutes left and Ken Moore Jr. later blocked a field-goal attempt that Jordy Lowry returned for a touchdown as the Catamounts beat Elon 24-17. TJ Thomas darted around the right end and raced 60 yards untouched barely a minute into the second half to give the FCS 22nd-ranked Phoenix a 14-3 lead, but Western Carolina rallied with three straight touchdowns to take a 10-point lead with 1:15 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.