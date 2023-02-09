Gonzales scores 25, No. 20 Texas tops Texas Tech 80-71

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, Rori Harmon had 15 points and 10 assists and No. 20 Texas defeated Texas Tech 80-71. Harmon had 15 with 10 assists for Texas. Bre’Amber Scott had 26 points for Texas Tech. For three quarters the game was about the Texas defense. An 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter had Texas up 63-41 and the spread was still 22 with 6:19 to play. The fourth quarter became a parade to the foul line. With 20 fouls called, 11 on Texas Tech, the teams combined to make 26 of 28 free throws, Texas making 15 of 16. The Longhorns’ last 13 points came from the foul line in the last four minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.