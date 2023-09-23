Gonzales passed for 5 of Western Carolina’s 11 TDs in a 77-21 rout of Charleston Southern

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales passed for five of Western Carolina’s 11 touchdowns in a 77-21 rout of Charleston Southern. Western Carolina (3-1) scored TDs on eight straight drives before its only punt with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. The Catamounts finished with 683 yards without a turnover and held Charleston Southern to 223. Gonzales threw for 299 yards and two of his scoring throws hitting AJ Colombo, who finished with 95 yards receiving. Corey Washington made three catches for 108 yards. Five others had touchdown receptions for the Catamounts. TJ Ruff ran for two touchdowns for Charleston Southern (1-2).

