Gonzales leads short-handed No. 10 Texas past Cincinnati 67-50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 13 points and six rebounds while subbing for Madison Booker at point guard, and No. 10 Texas beat Cincinnati 67-50. Aaliyah Moore had 16 points for 19-3 Texas, which bounced back nicely after a 91-87 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Taylor Jones added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Booker, the Longhorns’ starting point guard, suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Friday. Reagan Jackson and A’rieal Jackson led Cincinnati with 10 points each.

