Gonzales, Jones, lead No. 1 seed Texas past Drexel 82-42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and Taylor Jones added 18, and No. 1 seed Texas defeated No. 16 Drexel 82-42 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for its 13th win in the last 14 games.Gonzales converted 5 of 6 3-point attempts while matching her season-high in scoring. Jones hit 7 of 11 shots inside.Drexel (19-15) had only one starter taller than 6 feet — 6-2 Hedda Staatman. Texas (31-4), rotating four post players who are between 6-1 and 6-4, outscored Drexel 44-18 in the paint and 22-6 on second-chance points thanks to a 26-10 edge in offensive rebounding.

