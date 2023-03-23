Gonzaga’s Timme, UCLA’s Jaquez to meet one more time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme and Jaime Jaquez Jr. grew up in different states, yet often came across each other at AAU tournaments, sometimes as roommates. The two fancy-footworking forwards with the fantastic facial hair will be reunited Thursday night in Las Vegas, when Gonzaga meets UCLA in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region semifinals. Since those early high school days, Timme and Jaquez have become the focal points for the West’s two powerhouse programs. The 6-foot-11 Timme has led the Zags to four of their eight straight Sweet 16 appearances. Jaquez has been a part of UCLA’s three straight Sweet 16 trips, including the 2021 Final Four.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.