Gonzaga’s Timme among 5 finalists for men’s Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Timme of Gonzaga is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as men’s college basketball player of the year. He’s joined by Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Jalen Wilson of Kansas. Timme took his team farthest in the NCAA Tournament with Gonzaga losing in the Elite Eight. Sasser helped Houston reach the Sweet 16. Purdue lost in the first round, while Indiana and Kansas were beaten in the second round. The winner will be announced on ESPN on April 4, with the trophy presented three days later in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.