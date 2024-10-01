Gonzaga’s Mark Few named winner of Legends of Coaching award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Few of Gonzaga has been named the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching winner. His selection was announced Tuesday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. The award recognizes coaches who exemplify Wooden’s high standard of success and personal integrity. Honorees are selected based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of athletes in their basketball program and coaching philosophy. Few will receive the award on April 11 at the club. He owns the highest winning percentage of 83% among coaches in his 25 seasons at Gonzaga. His record is 715-143.

