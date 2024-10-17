Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier ready to coach again with cancer treatment behind her

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier found out Feb. 6 that she had breast cancer. She underwent surgery in April and then radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Fortier said it takes six months to a year to get back to full strength. She will be careful to pace herself this season even if that sometimes means handing off duties to her staff. But she will coach. Gonzaga was picked to win the West Coast Conference championship Wednesday at the league media days.

