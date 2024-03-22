Gonzaga relishes chance to host for first time in more than a decade but challenges await

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eleven years has been a long wait for No. 4 seed Gonzaga to get to host NCAA Tournament games again. After rattling off 23 straight regular season wins, 21 by double figures, and maintaining a perfect regular season conference record there seemed to be little doubt the Zags would get the opportunity to host. An unexpected 67-66 loss to Portland in the WCC tournament put having that home court advantage in doubt. Despite a little bit of uncertainty going into the tournament selections, Gonzaga earned that desired home court advantage and will face 13th-seeded UC Irvine in the first round on Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, No. 5 seed Utah will face 12th-seeded South Dakota State.

