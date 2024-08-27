Gonzaga guard Steele Venters to miss second straight season due to injury after injuring Achilles

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga guard Steele Venters suffered a left Achilles tendon injury and will miss the upcoming 2024-25 season, his second straight season missed due to injury. Venters missed the entire 2023-24 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee two days before the regular-season opener. The school announced Tuesday that he’ll be sidelined for another season due to the Achilles injury. Venters was the Big Sky Conference player of the year in the 2022-23 season at Eastern Washington. Venters started his career as a walk-on before averaging 16.7 points and shooting 43% from 3-point range in his final season at Eastern Washington before transferring to Gonzaga.

