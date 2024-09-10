Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier says she’s been undergoing treatment for breast cancer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier announced that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer but intends on coaching the upcoming season. Fortier made the announcement on Gonzaga’s social media pages and said she was first diagnosed in February, a little over a month before the Bulldogs made a run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Fortier said she was diagnosed on Feb. 6 and once the Zags season ended with a loss to Texas in NCAAs, the focus became on her treatment. Fortier said she was diagnosed with Stage 2-3 breast cancer and it had spread to her lymph nodes. Fortier is about to begin her 11th season as Gonzaga’s head coach. She is 265-63 in her career.

