Gonzaga brings perfect start for No. 3 Stanford to a halt with 96-78 win

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored a season-high 27 points, Yvonne Ejim added 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Gonzaga handed No. 3 Stanford its worst loss in nearly four years beating the Cardinal 96-78. The Bulldogs won their 24th straight home game and beat the Cardinal for only the third time in 16 games. Gonzaga last beat Stanford in 2018 in what’s become an almost yearly matchup between the private West Coast schools. Stanford’s perfect start to the season came crashing down behind a barrage of hot shooting by the Bulldogs. Gonzaga finished with five players in double figures, shot 54% and hit 10 3-pointers. Cameron Brink played just the first half for Stanford due to illness and had 10 points.

