Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s on collision course for WCC title

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s are barreling toward a showdown for the West Coast Conference title. The No. 12 Bulldogs are a game back of the No. 15 Gaels with a matchup scheduled for Saturday in Spokane, Washington. But first, Gonzaga will have to get by San Diego on Thursday night while Saint Mary’s must take care of Pacific. It will be the 11th time the two teams have met while both are in the Top 25. The Gaels won the previous such matchup earlier this month, when they rallied from an early 11-point hole for a 78-70 overtime victory.

