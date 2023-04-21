Gonzaga adds Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike for next season

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga’s offseason roster rebuild continued with the additions of former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard and Wyoming forward Graham Ike. Gonzaga announced the addition of Ike, while Nembhard announced on Instagram his intention to play for the Bulldogs. Nembhard also confirmed his decision to ESPN. They are the second and third major additions this offseason for Gonzaga after previously adding Big Sky Conference player of the year Steele Venters from Eastern Washington. Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season for Creighton. Ike didn’t play last season due to injury but averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2021-22.

