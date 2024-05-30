Gómez scores in stoppage time, Real Salt Lake ties Sounders 1-1 to extend unbeaten run to 12

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrés Gómez scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time after Seattle had a goal disallowed three minutes earlier and Real Salt Lake rallied for a 1-1 draw with the Sounders to extend its unbeaten run to 12. Real Salt Lake (8-2-6) is off to the best start in franchise history and has moved to the top of the Western Conference with its 7-0-5 streak. Albert Rusnák scored off a free kick in the 68th minute to give Seattle (4-6-6) a 1-0 lead. Rusnák became the fifth active player and the 29th in league history to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular-season play.

