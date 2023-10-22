Gomez responds to 2-year doping ban, says his lawyers are looking into the matter

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Monza forward Alejandro “Papu” Gomez has asked his lawyers to look into his doping suspension and insists that the banned substance came from his son’s cough medicine. Gomez was banned for two years on Friday in a doping case stemming from his time at Spanish club Sevilla. He tested positive last October while he was playing for Sevilla and shortly before joining the Argentina squad that went on to win the World Cup. Gomez says his “disciplinary case was not treated according to the rules.”

