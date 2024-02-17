Gomes double earns Wolves second win against Tottenham this season

LONDON (AP) — Two goals from Joao Gomes have secured Wolves a surprise 2-1 win at Tottenham in the English Premier League. Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs drop to fifth on the table in a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification. Aston Villa moved above Spurs after winning at Fulham. Gomes scored in each half as Wolves completed a league double over Ange Postecoglou’s team. The Midlands club won by the same scoreline at Molineux in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.