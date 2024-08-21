Gomber pitches 7 strong innings, Rockies hold on to beat Nationals 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Gomber gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, Ryan McMahon had two hits and drove in a run, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar each had two hits and scored a run for Colorado, which has won three of its last four.

Gomber (4-8) threw 96 pitches, striking out five and walking two. Angel Chivilli pitched around a one-out walk and single in the ninth for his first career save.

Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his first game back from the injured list. He was activated Sunday and had been on the IL since July 11 with a lower back strain.

CJ Abrams homered for the Nationals, who were held to five hits and have lost five of their last six games.

Washington starter DJ Herz (2-6) gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out seven and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Three consecutive hits, the last a single by McMahon, gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Nationals put runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, but Gomber got Jacob Young on a fly to left and Alex Call on a grounder to short.

Jones’ single made it 2-0 in the sixth and another run scored in the inning on a throwing error by Nationals third baseman José Tena.

Abrams cut the deficit to 3-1 when he led off the sixth with a homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Nationals: 1B/OF Joey Gallo (left hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list and OF/DH Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Gallo had been on the injured list since June 12. … RHP Robert Garcia was reinstated from the bereavement list and RHP Orlando Ribalta was optioned to Rochester.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7.00 ERA) opposes Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44) on Wednesday night.

