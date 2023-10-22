Golovin nets twice as Monaco rallies past Metz 2-1 to retain lead in French league

PARIS (AP) — Aleksandr Golovin unleashed two powerful long-range strikes to help Monaco retain the lead in the French league by rallying past promoted Metz 2-1. Monaco, the most prolific attack in the league this season, is one point clear of Nice and two points ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain after the latest round of matches. Warmed Omari endured a nightmarish Sunday afternoon, scoring an own-goal and giving the ball away for the other, as Rennes lost ground in the race for European spots after a 2-1 defeat at Lorient.

