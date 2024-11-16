Golfer Hatton called out for being a bad influence after snapping club and cursing in Dubai event

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — English golfer Tyrrell Hatton has snapped a club in two and was heard audibly cursing after shots during his third round at the World Tour Championship in Dubai, during which he missed a par putt from inside two feet. The hot-headed English golfer’s behavior was called out by Ewen Murray, a commentator on British broadcaster Sky Sports. After Hatton pulled his third shot at No. 14 and pressed his iron so hard in the ground that it snapped, Murray said: “It’s time for change, I’m afraid. That’s a terrible influence on the next generation.” Hatton started the third round one shot off the lead at the season-ending tournament on the European tour.

