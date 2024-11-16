Golfer Hatton called out for being a bad influence after snapping club and cursing in Dubai event

By The Associated Press
Tyrell Hatton of England plays his second shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — English golfer Tyrrell Hatton has snapped a club in two and was heard audibly cursing after shots during his third round at the World Tour Championship in Dubai, during which he missed a par putt from inside two feet. The hot-headed English golfer’s behavior was called out by Ewen Murray, a commentator on British broadcaster Sky Sports. After Hatton pulled his third shot at No. 14 and pressed his iron so hard in the ground that it snapped, Murray said: “It’s time for change, I’m afraid. That’s a terrible influence on the next generation.” Hatton started the third round one shot off the lead at the season-ending tournament on the European tour.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.